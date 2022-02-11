CBS Thurles senior football panel defeat Cashel CS to win Mac Gabhann Cup

Well done to our Senior football panel, who won the county PPs U19 ‘A’ football final in Boherlahan last Thursday, defeating Cashel C.S on the scoreline of 2.12 to 0.11. In doing so, the boys made history as this was our maiden victory in this competition.

After a victory over Clonmel High School in the semi-final prior to Christmas, the lads had to withstand a titanic battle with the West Tipperary School to capture the title.

Playing wind assisted in the first half, Cashel were up and running with two early points; however, the boys stuck to their task and struck for a well taken Sean Ryan goal to cancel out these early scores. This score gave the boys confidence and took the game to their opponents. Points from play from Dara Stakelum, Tom Purcell, Sean Ryan, along with a Jack Leamy free, saw the halftime score 1.4 to 0.7.

The second half continued to be a tight affair with little between the sides on the scoreline. Two great saves by Charlie Cummins ensured we remained in the game, entering the last 10 minutes when the sides were still level. However, our history-makers were not to be denied, and points from Joe Egan, Jack Leamy, Sean Ryan and Eddie Meagher had us ahead entering injury time when Stephan Walsh was taken down for a penalty. Pat Ryan dispatched to the net, the result was put beyond doubt.

Captain Michael Connolly accepted the cup from Tom Maher afterwards. This victory was a real team effort throughout. It was great to see so many of our students representing the school again and for our sixth year students to claim victory in what will be their last time representing the school with such distinction over the last six years.

Panel: Charlie Cummins, James McCormack (Killenaule), Eoin O Connell, Eddie Meagher, Michael Connolly, Padraig Treacy, Philip O Connell, Ciaran McCormack (Loughmore/Castleiney), Toby Lambe, Joe Caeser (Holycross/Ballycahill), Michael Griffin, Pat Ryan, Oisin Treacy, Tom Purcell, Sean Ryan (Upperchurch/Drombane), Killian Rafter, Dara Stakelum, Ciaran Woodlock, Jack O’Mara, James Aylarian, Daniel Rossiter, Conor Wall, Alex Moloney (Thurles Sarsfields), Maidhc Fitzpatrick, Daragh Fitzpatrick (Drom/Inch), Oisin Dwan (Cashel. K.C), Alex Lawlor (Fenians), Jack Leamy (Golden/Kilfeakle), Joe Egan, Stephan Walsh, Sean Hayes, Jack Fahy, Joey Ryan, Kevin O’Halloran, Sean Flanagan, Bill Flanagan (Moycarkey/Borris).