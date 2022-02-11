Search

11 Feb 2022

CBS Thurles senior football panel defeat Cashel CS to win Mac Gabhann Cup

The win marks a first for CBS Thurles!

CBS Thurles senior football panel defeat Cashel CS to win Mac Gabhann Cup

Mike Connolly Loughmore Castliney receiving the Mac Gabhann Cup from Tom Maher for the first time in the schools history

Reporter:

Shannon Sweeney

11 Feb 2022 10:45 AM

Well done to our Senior football panel, who won the county PPs U19 ‘A’ football final in Boherlahan last Thursday, defeating Cashel C.S on the scoreline of 2.12 to 0.11. In doing so, the boys made history as this was our maiden victory in this competition.

After a victory over Clonmel High School in the semi-final prior to Christmas, the lads had to withstand a titanic battle with the West Tipperary School to capture the title.

Playing wind assisted in the first half, Cashel were up and running with two early points; however, the boys stuck to their task and struck for a well taken Sean Ryan goal to cancel out these early scores. This score gave the boys confidence and took the game to their opponents. Points from play from Dara Stakelum, Tom Purcell, Sean Ryan, along with a Jack Leamy free, saw the halftime score 1.4 to 0.7.

The second half continued to be a tight affair with little between the sides on the scoreline. Two great saves by Charlie Cummins ensured we remained in the game, entering the last 10 minutes when the sides were still level. However, our history-makers were not to be denied, and points from Joe Egan, Jack Leamy, Sean Ryan and Eddie Meagher had us ahead entering injury time when Stephan Walsh was taken down for a penalty. Pat Ryan dispatched to the net, the result was put beyond doubt.

Captain Michael Connolly accepted the cup from Tom Maher afterwards. This victory was a real team effort throughout. It was great to see so many of our students representing the school again and for our sixth year students to claim victory in what will be their last time representing the school with such distinction over the last six years.

Panel: Charlie Cummins, James McCormack (Killenaule), Eoin O Connell, Eddie Meagher, Michael Connolly, Padraig Treacy, Philip O Connell, Ciaran McCormack (Loughmore/Castleiney), Toby Lambe, Joe Caeser (Holycross/Ballycahill), Michael Griffin, Pat Ryan, Oisin Treacy, Tom Purcell, Sean Ryan (Upperchurch/Drombane), Killian Rafter, Dara Stakelum, Ciaran Woodlock, Jack O’Mara, James Aylarian, Daniel Rossiter, Conor Wall, Alex Moloney (Thurles Sarsfields), Maidhc Fitzpatrick, Daragh Fitzpatrick (Drom/Inch), Oisin Dwan (Cashel. K.C), Alex Lawlor (Fenians), Jack Leamy (Golden/Kilfeakle), Joe Egan, Stephan Walsh, Sean Hayes, Jack Fahy, Joey Ryan, Kevin O’Halloran, Sean Flanagan, Bill Flanagan (Moycarkey/Borris).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media