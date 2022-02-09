Search

09 Feb 2022

Death of former Mayor of Clonmel Sean Nyhan is being mourned throughout Tipperary

The late Mr Nyhan has been described as 'a giant of local government'

The late Sean Nyhan

The late Sean Nyhan was Mayor of Clonmel on four occasions. Picture: John D Kelly

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

09 Feb 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

A four-time former Mayor of Clonmel, Sean Nyhan, died this morning, Wednesday.

Mr Nyhan, who was mayor of the town in 1974, 1979, 1989 and 2001 has been described by current Mayor Michael Murphy as "a giant of local government."

Sean Nyhan, who was predeceased by his wife Betty, was first elected to Clonmel Corporation in 1968. He served for almost 26 years in his first spell as a member of the Corporation until 1994 and ten years in a second spell from 1999-2009.

A native of Hollyford in west Tipperary, he was also a member of South Tipperary County Council from 1999-2009.

Cllr Michael Murphy also paid tribute to Mr Nyhan's role as an educator. He was principal of Newtown national school near Ballymacarbry in Co Waterford and was appointed as the first principal of St Oliver's national school in Clonmel in 1981, with the school opening the following year.

He retired in 1997.

"Sean deservedly enjoyed the respect, esteem and confidence of his many friends," said Cllr Murphy.

"He possessed fine traits of character. He was one of nature's gentlemen, big-hearted and generous, and in all of his activities endeared himself to one and all."

The District Mayor also said that Sean Nyhan's ever-eagerness to be of service earned him the respect and affection of everyone he came in contact with.

"His activities as a public representative and educator reflected his sterling worth," said Cllr Murphy.

He said that Sean Nyhan would be "a huge loss" to the Fine Gael family in Clonmel and Tipperary. 

"He was a mentor of mine and it was Sean who encouraged me to enter politics in 2009."

Cllr Murphy said he was also a neighbour for many years and he had such positive memories of growing up near the Nyhan family in Davis Avenue in Clonmel.

"He will of course be an even greater loss to his family, including sons Frank, Brendan and Colin, daughters Clare and Emer and the extended Nyhan family.

"May God grant him a safe journey, holy rest and peace at last."

A special meeting of Clonmel Borough District will be held on Friday morning as a mark of respect to the late Sean Nyhan. 

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

EDITORIAL: People in power can do good things and do you know how? They just decide to...

'It is not right and this Government needs to act...'

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media