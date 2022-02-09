Death of former Mayor of Clonmel Sean Nyhan is being mourned throughout Tipperary

A four-time former Mayor of Clonmel, Sean Nyhan, died this morning, Wednesday.

Mr Nyhan, who was mayor of the town in 1974, 1979, 1989 and 2001 has been described by current Mayor Michael Murphy as "a giant of local government."

Sean Nyhan, who was predeceased by his wife Betty, was first elected to Clonmel Corporation in 1968. He served for almost 26 years in his first spell as a member of the Corporation until 1994 and ten years in a second spell from 1999-2009.

A native of Hollyford in west Tipperary, he was also a member of South Tipperary County Council from 1999-2009.

Cllr Michael Murphy also paid tribute to Mr Nyhan's role as an educator. He was principal of Newtown national school near Ballymacarbry in Co Waterford and was appointed as the first principal of St Oliver's national school in Clonmel in 1981, with the school opening the following year.

He retired in 1997.

"Sean deservedly enjoyed the respect, esteem and confidence of his many friends," said Cllr Murphy.

"He possessed fine traits of character. He was one of nature's gentlemen, big-hearted and generous, and in all of his activities endeared himself to one and all."

The District Mayor also said that Sean Nyhan's ever-eagerness to be of service earned him the respect and affection of everyone he came in contact with.

"His activities as a public representative and educator reflected his sterling worth," said Cllr Murphy.

He said that Sean Nyhan would be "a huge loss" to the Fine Gael family in Clonmel and Tipperary.

"He was a mentor of mine and it was Sean who encouraged me to enter politics in 2009."

Cllr Murphy said he was also a neighbour for many years and he had such positive memories of growing up near the Nyhan family in Davis Avenue in Clonmel.

"He will of course be an even greater loss to his family, including sons Frank, Brendan and Colin, daughters Clare and Emer and the extended Nyhan family.

"May God grant him a safe journey, holy rest and peace at last."

A special meeting of Clonmel Borough District will be held on Friday morning as a mark of respect to the late Sean Nyhan.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.