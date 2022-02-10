GALLERY: Ceiliúradh CEIST and St Brigid's Day at Our Lady’s Templemore

Colin Grehan (Sculpture), Ms Patricia Higgins (Principal), Mr Paul Fogarty (Deputy Principal), 2nd year Art students and teacher Mr Finn O'Hara (Art Teacher)
A wonderful day of celebration,
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star
On February 1, Our Lady’s enjoyed a wonderful day of celebration, marking the fifteenth anniversary of CEIST and St. Brigid’s Day.
The school is proud to uphold the CEIST values and is committed to providing a holistic education in the Catholic tradition. Students participating in the Pope John Paul II Awards programme got the day off to a great start with a presentation on St. Brigid, which included a demonstration on how to make a St. Brigid’s Cross for first-year students.
Click next for part 2
Caption: Colin Grehan (Sculpture), Ms Patricia Higgins (Principal), Mr Paul Fogarty (DP), 5th year Art students and teacher Mr Finn O'Hara (Art Teacher)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.