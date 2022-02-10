Tipperary council official says law governing dog fouling prosecutions is 'not really fit for purpose'

A senior Tipperary County Council official described the legislation governing prosecution of dog owners who fail to clean up their pet’s poo as “not really fit for purpose” as she informed councillors only one or two such prosecutions have been secured in this county.
Marion O’Neill, Senior Executive Officer in the council’s Environment Department, gave her verdict on the dog fouling legislation at Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District’s monthly meeting.
She said it was very difficult legislation as the council’s dog warden had to witness a dog fouling incident, which was not really feasible, and proof had to be provided of dog ownership.
“The legislation is not really fit for purpose,” she told the meeting in response to Cllr Kevin O’Meara’s call for more prosecutions to be taken against people who fail to clean up after their dog defecates in a public amenity area or footpath.
He told the council meeting his local village was badly impacted by dog fouling. Cllr David Dunne from Carrick-on-Suir, meanwhile, asked Ms O’Neill if the council planned any new initiatives to tackle irresponsible dog owners over dog fouling.
Ms O’Neill said they did some customised initiatives in communities last year and would be happy to do them in the Carrick-on-Suir area.
They centred around encouraging people to use dog fouling bags. Dog fouling mitts and bags could be provided along routes where people walk dogs, she said.
