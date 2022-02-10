Search

10 Feb 2022

Tipperary council official says law governing dog fouling prosecutions is 'not really fit for purpose'

Dog fouling

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

10 Feb 2022 3:00 PM

A senior Tipperary County Council official described the legislation governing prosecution of dog owners who fail to clean up their pet’s poo as “not really fit for purpose” as she informed councillors only one or two such prosecutions have been secured in this county.
Marion O’Neill, Senior Executive Officer in the council’s Environment Department, gave her verdict on the dog fouling legislation at Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District’s monthly meeting.
She said it was very difficult legislation as the council’s dog warden had to witness a dog fouling incident, which was not really feasible, and proof had to be provided of dog ownership.
“The legislation is not really fit for purpose,” she told the meeting in response to Cllr Kevin O’Meara’s call for more prosecutions to be taken against people who fail to clean up after their dog defecates in a public amenity area or footpath.
He told the council meeting his local village was badly impacted by dog fouling. Cllr David Dunne from Carrick-on-Suir, meanwhile, asked Ms O’Neill if the council planned any new initiatives to tackle irresponsible dog owners over dog fouling.
Ms O’Neill said they did some customised initiatives in communities last year and would be happy to do them in the Carrick-on-Suir area.
They centred around encouraging people to use dog fouling bags. Dog fouling mitts and bags could be provided along routes where people walk dogs, she said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media