10 Feb 2022

Carrick-on-Suir drama group to stage Noel Coward comedy at Brewery Lane in April

Brewery Lane Theatre in Carrick-on-Suir

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

10 Feb 2022 11:46 AM

Preparations have kicked off at Carrick-on-Suir’s Brewery Lane Theatre for a production of Noel Coward’s comedy play, Present Laughter.
Walter Dunphy of Brewery Lane Drama Group said readings and auditions for the play took place at the theatre last week and are continuing this week.
He invited anyone interested in getting involved in the production to come along to one of these readings and auditions sessions. 
Present Laughter is being directed by Suzanne Shine and will boast a cast of 11 actors.
Brewery Lane Drama Group plan to stage the play at the end of April.
Mr Dunphy said they hope to be able to stage the play before a full house for the first time in two years.

Local News

