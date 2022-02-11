Tipperary hospital still overcrowded but crisis not as serious as a few days ago

The Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation's latest Trolley Watch report indicates the overcrowding crisis at Tipperary University Hospital has eased somewhat but there are still not enough beds to cater for all patients. with eight patients on trolleys in the hospital this morning.

According to the INMO report, there are eight patients being accommodated on trolleys in the Clonmel hospital's Emergency Department this morning (Friday, February 11) awaiting beds to be freed up in wards.

Earlier this week, TUH issued an appeal to the public to present to its Emergency Department only in "genuine emergencies" due to the pressure it was under because of an increase in patient numbers. There were an estimated 28 people accommodated on trolleys in the hospital on Monday, February 7.

Hospitals throughout the country have been experiencing significant overcrowding over the past week.

The HSE reported that the highest level of attendances at emergency departments on record has been experienced in the past week, with 28,000 patients attending hospitals.

HSE Chief Operations Officer Anne O'Connor said many of those attending were older, sicker, more frail and stay in hospital longer.

Ms O'Connor told RTE news the HSE hopes the peak is a temporary trend and a delayed winter surge.

The average daily trolley count at hospitals nationwide for the past week is 333.