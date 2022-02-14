Sizeable sports capital funding allocations for clubs in Tipp Town and west Tipperary

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, and Minister of State for the Gaeltacht and Sport, Jack Chambers, have announced an overall package of €150 million in new capital grants under the latest round of the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (SCEP).

€144 million is allocated to almost 1,900 applications with €6 million kept in reserve for successful appeals lodged by unsuccessful applicants.

In announcing the grants Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, said that sport is crucial for all communities in Ireland.

"There was a record number of applications for these grants and the government responded with the most significant level of individual awards ever. So this is a great day for sports clubs and community groups right around the country and I want to congratulate all of the successful applicants" said the Minister.

There is very welcome news for many clubs in the Tipperary Town and west Tipperary areas.

The Canon Hayes Recreation Centre will be very pleased with an allocation of €142,400 towards gym refurbishment and equipment upgrades.

The Edmund Rice Schools Trust Ltd., has been allocated €132,000 to develop an Astroturf pitch at the Abbey School in collaboration with Arravale Rovers GAA club. Soccer clubs in Tipperary Town have also been successful in securing funding, with St Michael’s AFC receiving €59,686 to upgrade the pitch, clubhouse and dugout areas while Tipp Town FC have been allocated €41,448 for their development project.

Clanwilliam RFC is to receive €78,884 for ladies changing facilities and equipment while Kilfeacle RFC have been allocated €74,808 for the replacement of halogen floodlights with LED lights.

County Tipperary Lawn Tennis Club have been allocated €9,625 for upgrading to LED lights while there is also funding of €5,339 for lighting improvements to Lattin Lawn Tennis Club.

Cullen Lattin AFC will receive €19,831 to develop a training pitch with sand carpet & drainage while St Nicholas Soccer Club will receive €17,075 for the upkeep of their soccer pitch and facility and Donohill Development Council Ltd., will receive €69,628 for their dressing rooms final services kit-out.

There is good news also for a number of GAA clubs with Aherlow GAA receiving €133,676 for pitch lighting and community walkway, Eire Og Annacarty GAA Club, €35,549 for Led Floodlighting for their main pitch, Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun's GAA Club, €67,612 for their new development, Golden Kilfeacle GAA Club, €19,351 for Gym equipment, pitch side seating & walking track, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams GAA Club, €14,313 for upgrading of equipment and facilities, Lattin Cullen GAA Club, €37,772 for their Gym and Sologhead GAA Club, €47,547 for outdoor community sporting amenities. Mooreabbey Milers AC have been allocated €17,562 for an upgrade to their changing rooms and Cappawhite National School are to receive €19,277 for their Astorturf Pitch.

There is also an allocation under equipment of €14,338 to St Michael's Schoolboys FC, to increase underage participation in the club.

Further allocations under equipment go to St Anne's Secondary School & Tipperary Wheelers, €18,733 for exercise bikes, Tipperary Golf Club, €30,000 for Tractor for use at the club, Tipperary Hockey Club €25,018 for equipment for the club and Dundrum Athletic Club, €1,388 for sports equipment.

Congratulations to all the clubs on their allocations and we look forward to seeing them progressed over the coming weeks and months.