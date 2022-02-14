Busy week for the Source Arts Centre in Thurles

Academy Award winner for Best International feature film Another Round comes to the big screen at The Source Arts Centre in Thurles on Wednesday, February 23.

Another Round is an ode to life and all its perils. The films central idea is based on Norwegian psychiatrist Finn Skårderud’s theory that humans are born with an alcohol blood level 0.05% too low and that being at 0.05% makes one more creative and relaxed. Four schoolteachers stuck in a midlife rut of complacent boredom, unaccepted regrets and nostalgia for their youth decide to test the theory in their everyday life, increasing their alcohol take to just the right level…

Starring Mads Mikkelsen the film pushes the bounds of such an experiment, taking viewers through a sometimes humorous, often emotional exploration into escapism and humanity. The film’s director Thomas Vinterberg was also nominated for the Best Director Oscar.

‘Another Round’ screens at 8pm on Wednesday February 23 at The Source. Tickets are €9/5. Booking: Ph. 0504 90204, online at www.thesourceartscentre.ie or on the door.



John Prine Tribute live at The Source in Thurles

Bruised Orange is a John Prine Tribute band coming to the Source Arts Centre in Thurles on Friday, February 25th boasting a unique set of talents providing a live Prine experience with classic songs such as ‘Hello in There’, ‘Speed of the Sound of Loneliness’ and ‘Angel from Montgomery’.

The show is fronted by Mike Mack McGarry who reflects Johns vocal range with a similar ease of delivery and affected twang and drawl. His storytelling and short anecdotes are also a major part of this live show.

Lead guitarist Anthony Toby Cregan’s style and playing reminds us of Jason Wilbur, Prine's go-to guy from the early 1990’s up until John’s death. Bassist Derek Matthews is known from one of Irelands top wedding bands ‘Stop the Clock’. His double bass and look again reflects that of Prine's bass man Dave Jacques. Drummer Shay Carry is the backbone of the band. Shay has toured with some of Ireland’s top country acts.

Hear All the Best of John Prine one more time at The Source.

Bruised Orange play at 8pm on Friday February 25. Venue Bar open on night. Tickets are €18/15 early bird . Booking on 0504 90204 or online at www.thesourceartscentre.ie

Eleanor McEvoy performs this March at The Source

Live concerts are back in a big way this season at The Source in Thurles, with a host of shows coming up.

Eleanor McEvoy one of Ireland’s foremost songwriters returns to Centre following on the release of her latest riveting single ‘South Anne Street’ and the acclaimed album ‘Gimme Some Wine’, her 16th album, which received rave reviews at the end of 2021. McEvoy is famously the composer, co-performer and producer of "A Woman's Heart”, the title track for the best-selling Irish album in Irish history. It features regularly on screen, most recently in 2019 in the award-winning TV show “Derry Girls”.

Her live show is spellbinding. She walks in a single pool of light, the stage set with an electric guitar, an acoustic guitar, violin, piano and a small amp. What follows has been enthralling audiences around the world for decades.

The show starts at 8 pm on Thursday, March 10. Tickets are €22. Venue Bar open on night. Booking on 0504 90204 or online at www.thesourceartscentre.ie