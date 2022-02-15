Councillors are ‘laughed at’ for public lighting policy

All public lighting in County Tipperary is to be refitted with energy-saving LED lights to reduce carbon emissions, heard this month’s meeting of the local authority.



Thurles based Councillor Jim Ryan questioned the County Council’s policy on street lighting, saying there were large areas left unlit, posing a danger to pedestrians and motorists.



Cllr Ryan said that every time he and his colleagues in Thurles request more street lighting, they are met with resistance from management, even when it’s for dangerous locations near schools, estates, factories and businesses.



“We’re being told that our current policy does not allow us to install that street lighting. I am really concerned over this policy. I want to see it change. It’s within our remit to do us. I’m sick of hearing the excuse that our current policy doesn’t allow us to install street lighting in huge built up areas, church grounds. They are completely dark, and dangerous for young children and adults, and elderly people walking, or going to matches or work.”



“People do not believe us. They actually laugh at us when we say we can’t put in street lighting. They expect us to do it. I would ask, before someone is seriously injured on our roads, that we get the ball rolling to change that policy. It was brought in a number of years ago, and it’s time to review it.”

