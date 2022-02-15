Landowners reminded that the hedge cutting deadline is March 1

Hedge cutting - the onus is on landowners to trim their hedges before the season ends
Councillor Sean Ryan drew attention to the deadline for hedgecutting, March 1, and called for the Council to publicise the fact in the local media.
Cllr Micheál Anglim said that, speaking as a landowner, “there should be no restrictions on hedge cutting. If I wanted to cut them three or four times a year, they should be cut three or four times a year. Road safety comes first.”
Director of Services Marcus O’Connor said the deadline is “the law of the land.” Cllr Anglim responded: “there’s going to be savage growth between now and September.”
Are the byroads of County Tipperary going to be as tidy then as now, he asked. “The law of the land is wrong on this one.”
