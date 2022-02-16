Tipperary County Council fully supports N24 Limerick to Waterford ‘corridor’

People are “totally confused” as to whether the Limerick to Waterford N24 road “corridor” is still going ahead, said Councillor Michael Fitzgerald.

Part of the project, from Limerick Junction to Cahir, has proceeded, but the section from Cahir to Waterford has been put on hold. Meetings were held with the Minister, and with groups from Tipperary Town.



Some lands have been sterilised, and landowners face difficulties getting planning permission. “People are getting concerned now. I wouldn’t be surprised if the whole thing was put on hold.”

Cllr Fitzgerald asked for clarification on the Council’s own policy.



Tipperary CEO Joe MacGrath said it was the policy of the Council to “fully support the entire corridor from Limerick to Waterford.



“We know that's been planned in two phases.” Some €1m has already been allocated. “We're hopeful that in the next two to three months we will see the preferred route for that section.”

Tipperary County Council adopted a motion that the section around Tipperary Town would be prioritised in terms of construction.

However, no allocation has been made for the design and planning for the Cahir to Waterford section.