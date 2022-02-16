Ukrainian teacher in Cashel calls for calm in tensions with Russia

Yuliya Shilnikova, who lives in Cashel, says war between Ukraine and Russia is not inevitable
A Ukrainian woman who has lived in Tipperary since 2005 says war between her homeland and Russia is not inevitable.
Yuliya Shilnikova, her husband Vladimir, and their two sons Misha and Alexei, have lived in Cashel since 2015, their adopted home since moving from Cloughjordan.
The family is highly respected in Cashel. Yuliya teaches piano to local children and is involved in the annual Cashel Arts Festival, and has acted in various stage productions around the town, while Vladimir worked in a nearby stud farm.
The looming crisis on the border between Ukraine and Russia, where 100,000 troops have amassed in what Western experts say is a possible immediate invasion threat, is never far from their minds, as the Shilnikovas think of their friends and relatives at home.
Full story in this week's Tipperary Star.
