15 Feb 2022

Carrick-on-Suir residents group initiates High Court challenge over car park proposal

Treacy Park residents protesting in Sean Healy Park last September over the car park proposal. Picture Anne Marie Magorrian

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

15 Feb 2022 6:11 PM

A residents’ association has initiated a Judicial Review challenge seeking to quash the Carrick-on-Suir Regeneration Plan because of its proposal for a Blueway car park on part of the town’s Sean Healy Park.

The legal challenge to Tipperary County Council’s Part 8 planning approval of the regeneration plan was initiated by Sean Treacy Park Residents’ Association in the High Court in Dublin on Tuesday, February 8. The case has been adjourned to March 16 for mention.

In a statement, Sean Treacy Park Residents’ Association said this was not a decision its members took lightly.

“As there is no appeal process to a Part 8 decision our only option to stop this car park was to issue proceedings for a Judicial Review,” the Association explained.

“We considered at length the implications of this action and the effect it might have on the Regeneration Plan being significantly delayed including those parts of the plan that we endorse and agree with.

“We felt there was no other course open to us, and that no serious consideration was given to exploring other options. It was pointed out to no avail that the council had other powers of obtaining privately owned land or property." 

Tipperary County Council said it was aware of the Judicial Review proceedings. As the matter was now before the courts, it said it wouldn't be appropriate to comment any further. 

Read more detailed report on this issue in this week's edition of The Nationalist in shops tomorrow (Wednesday, February 16)

