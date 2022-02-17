Council urged to create more car parking spaces in Carrick-on-Suir housing estate

Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall, the headquarters of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District
A councillor pressed for extra car parking spaces for a Carrick-on-Suir housing estate at the latest monthly meeting of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District’s elected members.
Carrick-on-Suir’s Cllr Kieran Bourke requested the District Engineer to provide funding for more car parking at the Orchard Crescent estate this year and wondered if council could afford to do so given the 20% taken from the town’s roads budget for investment in upgrading rural roads.
District Engineer Willie Corby acknowledged there was a lot of pressure on parking spaces in Orchard Crescent as it was an estate with a lot of rental homes and indicated he would try to fund the project from the council’s income from Development Levies
“I would agree we need some additional parking and I am having to look at it in terms of Development Levies funding.”
He stressed he couldn’t give a commitment as to when exactly this work will be done but promised to try and get the project included in the council’s next programme of works.
