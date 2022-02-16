Overnight closure of section of N24 in Carrick-on-Suir planned next week

The N24 at Lower Ballylynch in Carrick-on-Suir will be closed overnight from Friday, February 25 to Saturday morning, February 26 to facilitate urgent road repair and resurfacing works.
Tipperary County Council has issued a temporary closing of road notice for this section of the N24. It will be closed from 7pm on February 25 to 7am on February 26. Traffic diversions will be in place during the closure.
