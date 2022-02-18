Littleton residents welcome fantastic work with Derrynaflan Drive clean-up

Cllr Jim Ryan says strong action needs to be taken in relation to a plan for waste ground near the estate

Residents of Derrynaflan Drive housing estate in Littleton have this week welcomed the works carried out by Tipperary County Council in cleaning away the remains of illegal dumping at the ring fort within the estate.



Thurles Independent County Councillor Jim Ryan stated that the law abiding residents within the estate had been waiting years for these works to be carried out and had lost all faith in the local authority until contractors arrived on site recently to carry out an enormous clean up job.



Councillor Jim Ryan

“I very much welcome the recent clean up and the removal of vast amounts of illegal dumping that unfortunately had been allowed to happen over a long period of time. A blind eye was turned for many years with local residents the ones to suffer as a result,” claimed Cllr Ryan.



He added: “I had been engaging with local residents for some time about this illegal dumping and had brought the local Tenants Liaison Officer to the area to show at first hand the issues facing the locals.



“I was delighted that this official agreed a plan of action to include this clean up and I will continue to work with the office to ensure other issues are resolved to include the installation of steel fencing around the Green area within the estate but particularly at the ring fort which in my opinion will prevent dumping from happening again in the future.



“ Children at play signs need to be installed also within the estate to help slow down speeding traffic,” Cllr Ryan said.



The Independent Councillor added that strong action needs to be taken to develop a plan of action for the waste ground at the rear of the estate that borders the adjoining Derrynaflan Avenue housing estate as this area is causing huge problems for the residents. “Engagement with the community is vital in developing a plan that will have the backing of the residents. Something needs to happen and hopefully the council will step up to the mark,” he said.