Tipperary Model Flying Club is spreading it's wings again

Tipperary Model Flying Club was founded in 1975.



At present we have our Airfield at Derryhogan Bog, just two miles south of Littleton village, by kind permission of the Quirke family. In our club we fly a variety of aircraft, including scale aeroplanes, drones and gliders.



Most of our models are radio-controlled, with members having a variety of models available to fly and needing only one radio transmitter to control any of their models.



Our Club is fortunate that the bog area provides a very safe area to fly in, with no interference from housing or electrical pylons. We welcome beginners at all times and entry to the hobby is now very easy with battery operated electrical models readily available. These beginner models have very forgiving flight safety features helping to prevent nasty crashes!!



The Club airfield is available to us seven days per week but we usually meet up on Sundays and one or two evenings per week during the long summer months. With 500 members nationally and 27 clubs in the country, we do pay social visits to neighbouring clubs for FunFly outings and to catch up on the latest technology. As a hobby the activities are outdoors on the flying field as well as indoors building and improving models in the workshop at home.



If you would like to contact us and view our models in flight please ring any of the following members and arrange a Sunday visit to the airfield. Michael Blake (Thurles) 086-8435201. Sean McCarthy (Templemore/Roscrea) 086-8140227. Kevin Wilson (Drangan) 087-4379618.