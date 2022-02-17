Appeal to make Clonmel Arms Hotel site secure issued following fire

Following a fire at the derelict Clonmel Arms Hotel on Sunday evening an appeal has been made to the owners to secure the building.

Mayor of Clonmel Cllr Michael Murphy said the number one priority should be to make the building secure.

He called on Clonmel Borough District to contact the owners of the building to see that the building was made secure.

The mayor paid tribute to the emergency services for their swift response on Sunday evening.

“Thankfully nobody was injured. It was a relief to all that nobody was injured,” he said.

The fire occurred on Sunday evening and a number of fire tenders attended the scene.

Sarsfield Street was closed off to traffic from the quays on Sunday evening and also on Monday.

At Tipperary County Council's monthly meeting on Monday, Clonmel Cllr Siobhán Ambrose thanked Tipperary Fire Service for its “very swift” response to the fire at the former Clonmel Arms Hotel site.“Thank God all went well and there were no injuries involved,” she said.

Cllr Richie Molloy told a meeting of Clonmel Borough District on |Wednesday that he hoped there would be a speedy resolution to the proposed sale of the building.

He thanked the emergency services for their response to the fire on Sunday evening of last week.

District Mayor Michael Murphy had earlier expressed his gratitude to the fire service and the other emergency services for their very prompt intervention when the blaze occurred.

Thankfully nobody had been injured, he said.