Tipp people answer the call to climb with Charlie Bird

A number of mountain hikes are being organised in county Tipperary and just over its border in support of the Climb With Charlie fundraising campaign spearheaded by retired RTE journalist Charlie Bird, who has Motor Neurone Disease.

The legendary broadcast journalist will embark on a climb of Croagh Patrick in County Mayo on Saturday, April 2 to raise funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta, Ireland’s national suicide prevention charity.

Only restricted numbers will be allowed join Mr Bird on the Croagh Patrick hike due to ongoing conservation works on the mountain and health and safety restrictions, so he is encouraging people around the country to organise Climb With Charlie walks in their own areas in support of the campaign.

Knockmealdown Active, which promotes tourism in county Tipperary communities around the Knockmealdown Mountains, has answered the call to action and is running the Mount Melleray Climb with Charlie Walk on April 2.

Diarmaid Condon of Knockmealdown Active said registration has opened for the event, which will be hosted by Mount Melleray Abbey, located on the county Waterford slopes of the Knockmealdowns.

He said the event will be a 12km looped mountain walk that will start and finish at the Abbey where there is ample parking. Walkers can check in from 9.30am on April 2 and the hike will start at 10am.

“The overall ascent for this event is approximately 350m and it should take average walkers about three hours to complete.

“Anybody wishing to take part should bring good walking shoes or boots, weather-proof clothing, water and a fully charged mobile phone,” he added.

Mr Condon points out there is no set fee for the event but a minimum donation of €10 is suggested.

“There will be donation boxes in Mount Melleray on the day for those who wish to add funds.” Mr Condon stressed that any extra costs incurred by the event will be covered by Knockmealdown Active so that all funds raised will go directly to the charities. You can register for the Mount Melleray Climb With Charlie walk by logging onto https://bit.ly/3IEp8Gm. Registration and a donation qualify you to take part in the walk on the day.

Climb With Charlie hikes are also being organised for Slievenamon, Galtymore and Coumshingaun Lake in the Comeraghs on April 2.

The Slievenamon walk kicks off from Kilcash at 11am that day and is billed as a “leisurely walk” up Tipperary’s most iconic peak. The Climb With Charlie website lists the organisers as Biddy O’Dwyer and others.

The Galtymore walk starts at 9am and is being organised by Aoife Howard, who is climbing the Galtees’ highest peak in memory of her mother Phil as well as to raise funds for the Climb With Charlie campaign.

She has invited other hikers interested in supporting the fundraising campaign to join her on the day. Anyone interested in joining her can contact Aoife by email. Her address is: aoife269@gmail.com.

Meanwhile the hike to Coumshingaun Lake in the Comeragh Mountains starts at 10am on April 2. For more details contact Sandra O’Donnell at: sandraodonnell9@gmail.com.

More information and updates on Climb With Charlie walks around the country are available on www.climbwithcharlie.ie.