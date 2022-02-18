Legacy of Sisters of Mercy marked in Tipperary Town

St Anne’s Secondary School in Tipperary Town were delighted to join with 107 other post-primary schools around the country to celebrate Ceilúradh CEIST on Tuesday, February 1.

Ceilúradh CEIST was an initiative by CEIST, (Catholic Education An Irish Schools Trust), to mark the fifteenth anniversary of the signing of the CEIST charter by five different religious congregations.

One of those five congregations was the Sisters of Mercy who came to Tipperary Town in 1864, before moving to the site where St Anne’s is currently located in 1865.

As part of the celebrations, a presentation was made to the Mercy Sisters who still reside in the convent on Rosanne Road.

John Cullinane (principal), Jeanne Dowling (deputy principal) Martha Hogan (First Year) and Rachel Kelly (First Year) were accompanied by Rob Halford from CEIST as they visited the convent.

Rob Halford thanked the sisters for their dedication to educating students in Tipperary Town before concluding that “because of you our work is easier”.



Rachel Kelly presented a framed reflection that had been used in the school earlier that day, while Martha Hogan lit a candle with the St Anne’s crest from a candle in the convent.

This candle was then brought back to St Anne’s to be placed on the school altar and act as a symbol and reminder of the legacy that has been entrusted to the current students and staff in St Anne’s.

Rob Halford also presented the convent with a CEIST candle on behalf of CEIST.

LEGACY

Speaking about the event, John Cullinane (principal) said: “Ceilúradh CEIST gave us an opportunity to reflect on the history of our school and to think about the legacy that we have all inherited. However, it also emphasised the importance of adding to that legacy so that it can be passed onto future generations. As a CEIST school, we aim to be inclusive and open to all students, to serve the community of Tipperary Town and its environs, and to work to achieve our maximum potential in everything that we do. This desire for excellence includes academic studies but equal importance is also placed on our extra-curricular activities such as sport, music, debating and drama. We are fortunate to have a strong community spirit in the school, and we will continue to build and maintain that into the future.”