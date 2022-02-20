Tipperary Town school community proud of Orla's achievements

Congratulations to Orla Ryan, Second Year student at St Anne’s Secondary School, Tipperary Town, who won an All-Ireland boxing championship at the National Championships.
The event was staged by the Irish Athletic Boxing Association in the National Stadium in Dublin in December.
Orla represented Tipperary Town Boxing Club and gave a wonderful performance on the day, defeating her opponent decisively.
School principal, John Cullinane, congratulated Orla on her “wonderful achievement” and complemented her “dedication and commitment to her sport”.
He said that the skills she has learned would stand to her throughout her life.
Orla herself is delighted with her win and said the triumph was very special to her as she really enjoys the sport.
“I get great training and encouragement in Tipperary Town Boxing Club,” said Orla.
She said her training keeps her very fit and she found it was a great way to meet people.
With increased emphasis on the need for ladies to be able to defend themselves physically in recent weeks, boxing is indeed a wonderful skill to have.
Congratulations to Orla on her success and everybody associated with St Anne’s wish her continued success in her boxing career.
