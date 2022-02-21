Continued progress on the Suir River Walk in Thurles

Last year saw the completion of the first phase of the Suir River Walk from Thomond Road to Clongour, says Cllr Seamus Hanafin.

The path was resurfaced and widened and has made the walk much more accessible and pleasant for everyone. Lots more people are using the walk as a result.

Over the next six weeks we will see more progress with two more sections being upgraded.

This coming week contractors will begin site preparation works on the pathway running from Monakeeba to the Mill Road through the double ditches. Some vegetation will be removed and illegal dumping cleaned up.

Over the next 4 to 6 weeks they will then commence widening of the path, re-surfacing and fencing.

This will provide an off road walk from the Mill Road to Kickham Street

When this is completed contractors will then move to Ladyswell to carry out the same works from the Turtulla side to the Mill Road.

This work is very welcome and will be a real addition to the the amenity of our town, phase by phase we are delivering a better, safer and more accessible leisure route around our town.

As always, I want to acknowledge and thank Thurles Lions Club who have been to the fore in this project and the management and engineering staff of the Thurles Municipal District for their on going efforts.

Work will continue to deliver further sections of the walk.