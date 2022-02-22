Search

22 Feb 2022

Scenes of dead and starving horses near Thurles are ‘getting worse’

'Some of the videos and the footage online has been absolutely heartbreaking to watch' - Cllr Sean Ryan

Scenes of dead and starving horses near Thurles are ‘getting worse’

Little Sweetie found in a ‘graveyard of bones’ earlier this year - online images of dead and starving horses are causing distress to residents

Reporter:

Reporter

22 Feb 2022 12:05 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Scenes of dead and starving horses around Thurles online are “getting worse and worse”, heard Monday’s meeting of Thurles Templemore Municipal District.

Cllr Sean Ryan said there have been a lot of complaints about dead horses recently.

“Some of the videos and the footage online has been absolutely heartbreaking to watch. I know it’s not the remit of the Council but I have written to the Department of Agriculture and I’ve asked Deputy Cahill to write to them, and just ask ‘could this area be given extra attention’? It just seems to be getting out of control.”


Cllr Ryan called for a collective approach from the Council. “I do think we think we have a moral obligation. We’re all getting representations on it. It does seem to be getting worse and worse.”

Full story in this week's Tipperary Star. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media