Scenes of dead and starving horses near Thurles are ‘getting worse’

Little Sweetie found in a ‘graveyard of bones’ earlier this year - online images of dead and starving horses are causing distress to residents
Scenes of dead and starving horses around Thurles online are “getting worse and worse”, heard Monday’s meeting of Thurles Templemore Municipal District.
Cllr Sean Ryan said there have been a lot of complaints about dead horses recently.
“Some of the videos and the footage online has been absolutely heartbreaking to watch. I know it’s not the remit of the Council but I have written to the Department of Agriculture and I’ve asked Deputy Cahill to write to them, and just ask ‘could this area be given extra attention’? It just seems to be getting out of control.”
Cllr Ryan called for a collective approach from the Council. “I do think we think we have a moral obligation. We’re all getting representations on it. It does seem to be getting worse and worse.”
Full story in this week's Tipperary Star.
