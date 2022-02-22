Refurbishment of Liberty Square in Thurles nearing completion

Fresh calls were made to give Liberty Square in Thurles a spring clean before the refurbishment works are officially finished.



At this month’s meeting of Thurles Municipal District, Cllr Seamus Hanafin pointed to the number of derelict buildings around the Square.



With the “huge amount” of money going into the Square, it would be worthwhile to institute a painting scheme.

“Some buildings need to be freshened up after being a building site for the last 18 months,” he said.

Cllr Jim Ryan called on the District to write to An Post in relation to what plans it had for its office in Liberty Square. “It’s falling asunder at the moment,” he said. “There doesn’t seem to be any progress on it.” Cllr Ryan called for the site to be developed in some way.



Cllr Ryan also called for lights to be installed on the castle overlooking the Square.“I know the castle is in private ownership but it would look really well if it was lit up at night, with lights on the Square. Do we have any capacity to do something with it?”

Council official Marie Ryan said they could contact the owners of the castle but it would be important that any lighting would not become a traffic hazard. In relation to the An Post office, “we would definitely welcome any pre-planning on it, to see what’s happening”, she said.