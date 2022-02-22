Search

22 Feb 2022

Refurbishment of Liberty Square in Thurles nearing completion

Calls for lights to be put on the castle overlooking the Square - along with new painting scheme for derelict buildings

Refurbishment of Liberty Square in Thurles nearing completion

Liberty Square in Thurles

Reporter:

Reporter

22 Feb 2022 12:08 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Fresh calls were made to give Liberty Square in Thurles a spring clean before the refurbishment works are officially finished.


At this month’s meeting of Thurles Municipal District, Cllr Seamus Hanafin pointed to the number of derelict buildings around the Square.


With the “huge amount” of money going into the Square, it would be worthwhile to institute a painting scheme.
“Some buildings need to be freshened up after being a building site for the last 18 months,” he said.

Cllr Jim Ryan called on the District to write to An Post in relation to what plans it had for its office in Liberty Square. “It’s falling asunder at the moment,” he said. “There doesn’t seem to be any progress on it.” Cllr Ryan called for the site to be developed in some way.


Cllr Ryan also called for lights to be installed on the castle overlooking the Square.“I know the castle is in private ownership but it would look really well if it was lit up at night, with lights on the Square. Do we have any capacity to do something with it?”

Council official Marie Ryan said they could contact the owners of the castle but it would be important that any lighting would not become a traffic hazard. In relation to the An Post office, “we would definitely welcome any pre-planning on it, to see what’s happening”, she said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media