Golden Tipperary is the place to be on Sunday for Dancing Festival

Dancing Festival in Golden
Golden is the place to be this Sunday, February 27
Golden Country Music Festival in our GAA complex Golden with four of Ireland’s top country music stars Johnny Brady, Cliona Hagen, Jimmy Buckley, Olivia Douglas, DJ Mossie, The Sheerin Family Band gracing our stage from 2.30 to 6.30pm for four hours of non stop dancing.
Bar facilities available on the day.
Tickets just €25.
Available online and some may be available on the door on the day.
Check out Golden Kilfeacle GAA fb page for all info.
