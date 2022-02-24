Search

24 Feb 2022

Great sadness at passing of Tipperary woman in London fondly known as 'Miss Tipp'

Great sadness at passing of Tipperary woman in London fondly known as 'Miss Tipp'

The late Teresa Carroll (nee O'Neill) Cappawhite and London whose death occurred on Tuesday, February 22. She was affectionately known as 'Miss Tipp' in London such was her love of her native county.

24 Feb 2022 9:24 AM

It is with great sadness that we record the passing of Teresa Carroll (nee O’Neill) late of Clonganhue, Cappawhite, and Fifth Avenue, London.
Teresa slipped away quickly and peacefully in her sleep at 6pm on Tuesday, February 22 (22/02/2022).
Sympathies are expressed to the extended O’Neill (McGrath) family at the loss of Teresa who was the last surviving member of that generation of their family. Teresa was 93 years.
Theh will never see the likes of Teresa again, because she literally lived for her family.
Due to her lifelong love of all things relating to the 'Premier County,' but especially her love of Tipperary hurling which she followed passionately always, she became fondly known in London as 'Miss Tipp.' 
Teresa is mourned and sadly missed by her heart-broken daughters Julia and Kay, her granddaughter Emily, sons-in-law Mark and Neil, and many many extended family members of nieces and nephews and many more friends.
Please remember her in your prayers.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

May she rest in peace.

