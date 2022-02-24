Templemore Community services are on the move

Templemore Community Services are delighted to announce that we have acquired the premises immediately adjacent to our existing premises on Bank Street.

The object here is to provide additional space for much-needed expansion of the services the Centre currently provides to the community.

The house, formerly the Kennedy family home, has been renamed St Bridget’s in memory of Bridget Kennedy who passed away on March 12 last. Built on John Street in 1815 the house was originally owned by Daniel Sweeney who sold it to James Meehan in 1871.

Thomas Kennedy, Bridget’s grandfather, purchased the house from Meehan in 1892 and it remained in the Kennedy family name until 2021.

If any person or organisation would like to contribute to this major project, all donations will be gratefully received. Bank details to facilitate online payments can be had by contacting our office on 0504-31244. We are extremely grateful for the widespread support the service enjoys in the community, without which we could not continue.