Council is procuring contractor and funding to repair closed county Tipperary bridge

Tipperary County Council's civic offices in Clonmel
Tipperary County Council is procuring a contractor to carry out emergency repair works on Kilganny Bridge that is closed since the new year.
The council's monthly meeting was told by senior engineer Liam Brett that the bridge, located on the R L-3404 between Ballylooby and Coakley’s Cross, has been identified as a priority and the district engineer has proceeded to procure a contractor. He was confident the council will have a contractor and funding to repair the bridge in place in the next few weeks.
Mr Brett was responding to Independent Newcastle Cllr Máirin McGrath who called on the council to secure emergency funding to cover the cost of the repairs to the bridge which has been closed since the New Year at huge inconvenience to local people.
She pointed out the Municipal District can’t afford the €150,000 for the repairs.
The council’s director of roads Marcus O'Connor told her anytime there was an emergency problem with a bridge the council goes to the department for funding.
