24 Feb 2022

International Women's Day in Cashel Library

Celebration on March 8 at 7pm with a reception of ceol, craic, coffee and cake

Gender equality campaigner Tom Clonan will be a guest speaker at International Women's Day in Cashel Library

Reporter:

Reporter

24 Feb 2022 3:15 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Cashel Library celebrates International Women’s Day on March 8th at 7pm with a celebration of Ceol, Craic, Coffee and Cake.

This free event embracing the International Women’s Day campaign theme: #BreakTheBias showcases songs, story and music from the best talent in the region. Featuring the noted Journalist, Lecturer and champion for gender equality Tom Clonan who has spent a lifetime fighting for Gender Equality, Disability Rights and the most vulnerable in Irish Society.

 Maura Barrett Branch Librarian in Cashel Library and co-ordinator of this event says it kick starts a number of #BreakTheBias themed events that the library will host in 2022 with schools, community groups and patrons.

"I am very excited about this celebration," says Maura, "it is so wonderful to be able to celebrate women’s achievements and very fitting that libraries play their part in actively breaking the bias that women continue to experience.

"We were mid way through MnáMonth back in 2020 when the Covid Pandemic scuppered things. It is very fitting that we can now pick up the baton again in 2022 in a renewed way, beginning with a celebration.’ This promises to be a jolly event with poetry and singing, jesting and joviality and there will be coffee and tea and some cake too."

Also featuring Singer/Songwriter Eileen Condon, Poet Orla Hennessy, Writers Eileen Hennigan & Bernie Coniry,  Actors Will Condon and Sheila Lannigan, Mythical Tales Stroyteller and Druid Eimear O Brien and many others and promises to be a very entertaining night. Places are limited for this free event so please RSVP  to 062 63825.

International Women’s Day is a global holiday celebrated annually on March 8 to commemorate the cultural, political, and socio-economic achievements of women. The day also marks a call for action for accelerating women’s equality.

