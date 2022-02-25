Maintenance works needed at Cahir Tourist Office, Tipperary council meeting told

Cahir Castle
Cahir Tourist Office needs to be spruced up before the tourist season kicks off, Tipperary County Council’s monthly meeting was told by a local councillor.
The appeal came from Independent Cllr Andy Moloney just after the council’s elected members approved extending the lease of the Castle Street building that houses the tourist office to Fáilte Ireland for another two years.
Cllr Moloney said he was worried about the tourist office’s upkeep and asked was it Fáilte Ireland’s or Tipperary County Council’s responsibility to maintain the building?
“It definitely needs attention. The window jams are falling into disrepair and the gutters need cleaning. It’s not very attractive or encouraging for tourists to come into it,” he complained.
Tipperary County Council senior executive officer Ger Walsh said maintenance was usually the responsibility of the leasee but promised to follow up on what Cllr Moloney highlighted and revert back to him.
Cllr Andy Moloney listed Cahir Castle’s attractions for film makers and Cahir's architectural connections to the British royal family
Rachael Blackmore was joined by Transition Year students and their teachers from Clonmel’s Presentation Secondary School after she partnered Shantreusse to victory at Clonmel Races
Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall where the monthly meeting of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's councillors took place
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.