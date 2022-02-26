Council rejects call for school traffic warden outside county Tipperary primary school on busy N24

A councillor’s appeal for a school traffic warden to be employed to assist school children crossing the busy N24 outside Monard National School was shot down at Tipperary County Council’s monthly meeting
The request for the traffic warden came from Tipperary Town Cllr Annemarie Ryan, who highlighted it was very, very dangerous and difficult for children attending this school to cross the N24 even with the upgrade of the Zebra crossing.
She acknowledged it was the council’s policy not to engage more traffic wardens but this was the very busy N24 and it was the one place a warden is urgently needed.
The council’s director of roads Marcus O’Connor responded that school traffic wardens were a very expensive service. The council has “discontinued” the practice in north and south Tipperary in that it didn’t engage any new wardens.
He also contended that a traffic warden service outside a school wasn’t always the safest option.
He suggested installing lights outside the school as an alternative solution.
Last week in Coláiste Dún Iascaigh (Cahir) certainly was a productive and creative one starting with the ‘HATS, BONNETS, RIBBONS’ competition being announced.
The 2022 annual general meeting of County Tipperary Community Games took place via Zoom on Monday, January 31
