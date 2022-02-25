APPEAL: Fundraiser set up to help save local martial arts club in Tipperary

John Duggan is organising a fundraiser to keep the Premier Martial Arts Centre in Cashel open.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions the club was unable for long periods to open and collect fees.
With no Government support, they had to continue paying rent on their premises, and are hoping to raise funds to pay off the arrears on the unit.
Premier Martial Arts and Fitness has been teaching self-defence, respect and discipline to all of its members, who include adults and children from all over Tipperary. Jujitsu is a fantastic social and confidence booster for all the boys, girls and adults that join.
They say: “We are proud to see many members stay on and become thriving adults who even progress on as teachers in this fine art.”
In a post on the GoFundMe website, the club said: “This year we are holding a fundraiser to help keep our centre open and afloat.
“During the Covid-19 restrictions where indoor training was not permitted, we had no choice but to close our doors for many months. Unfortunately, we could not collect any fees to pay the rent to keep our unit. With no Government support, we are looking to raise funds ourselves to keep the group operational and sustainable.
“Our goal is to pay off the arrears on our unit that were brought on during the Covid-19 restrictions with the hope that any left-over monies raised can aid the purchase of new teaching equipment for our students.”
The goal is the raise €3,500 and the club has already received almost €2,000 in donations.
The statement added: “We completely understand that times are still very testing for many people, but if you would like to help us out in any way, it would be so greatly appreciated.
“If you would like to get to know us a little better, please feel free to check out our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Premier-Martial-Arts-and-Fitness-Cashel-1528667384129777.”
You can donate to this local cause here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-keep-premier-martial-arts-open
