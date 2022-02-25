BREAKING: Tipperary Town to receive €500,000 in funding for 'recreational amenity'

A sum of €788,000 has been granted for projects in Tipperary for the development of towns and villages, Fine Gael's Senator Garret Ahearn has said.

In a statement on Friday morning, he said: "I am delighted that my colleague, Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, has made this funding available through the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

"This is really welcome news for Tipperary the three successful projects have all been allocated the full allocation of funding that they have requested”

"This funding has always been vitally important to help towns and villages in Tipperary thrive, and it is even more beneficial as we emerge from what has been a difficult two years

"Towns and villages will be able to implement immediate measures that will encourage people into towns and villages to shop and socialise, It is important that we generate economic activity."

Funding for projects in Tipperary includes:

1. Tipperary Hills Enhancement project will create a superior recreational amenity in Tipperary Town with the provision of improved access, increased paths, a play area that is accessible, new picnic benches, biodiversity planting and reflective areas. €500,000

2. Ballyporeen - Upgrade of old schoolhouse for broadband hub and community centre €198,000

3. Carrick-on-Suir - Develop lands abutting Glanbia Co-Op in Carrick Beg on southern bank of the River Suir to provide public amenity park which will extend existing parkland east of Dillon Bridge. €90,000

He added: "The Town and Village Renewal Scheme is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development and administered through Tipperary County Council, in consultation with local communities.

"Investment in our rural towns and villages is vitally important and government are committed to continue this. We see this through the Town and Village renewal Scheme, Sports Capital grants and Clàr funding."