UPDATE: Tipperary Fire Services respond to person entering the River Suir

This is a stock photo and is not related to the incident
Just before 9.30pm on Thursday night the Clonmel Brigade was mobilised to reports of a person seen entering the River Suir at the Old Bridge area.
A search was conducted and the person was located approximately 1.6km downstream after getting caught up in trees and growth in the centre of the river.
A member of Tipperary Fire & Rescue Services team entered the water and made contact with the casualty.
After stabilising the casualty, both swimmer and the person were returned safely to the bank with the aid of an attached line and a good team effort.
The person was then handed over to the National Ambulance Service (NAS) and An Garda Síochána.
Tipperary Fire and Rescue added: "Night-time incidents like this can pose some great difficulties especially the lack of visibility.
"Combine that with high volume, fast flowing, cold water where the casualty is not stationary, and lengthy exposure to cold conditions leads to hypothermia, then you can begin to see why time is of the essence.
"Well done to all involved."
Cllr Andy Moloney listed Cahir Castle’s attractions for film makers and Cahir's architectural connections to the British royal family
Rachael Blackmore was joined by Transition Year students and their teachers from Clonmel’s Presentation Secondary School after she partnered Shantreusse to victory at Clonmel Races
Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall where the monthly meeting of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's councillors took place
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.