Scheduled overnight closure of section of N24 in Carrick-on-Suir is cancelled

Tipperary County Council has announced that a night-time closure of the N24 at Lower Ballylynch, Carrick-on-Suir scheduled for tonight Friday, February 25 has been cancelled.
The section of the road had been due to close to facilitate road resurfacing works from 7pm on February 25 to 7am on February 26 and road diversions has been planned.
Cllr Andy Moloney listed Cahir Castle’s attractions for film makers and Cahir's architectural connections to the British royal family
Rachael Blackmore was joined by Transition Year students and their teachers from Clonmel’s Presentation Secondary School after she partnered Shantreusse to victory at Clonmel Races
Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall where the monthly meeting of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's councillors took place
