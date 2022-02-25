Search

25 Feb 2022

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's chairman sends message of solidarity to the people of Ukraine

Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall where the monthly meeting of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's councillors took place

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

25 Feb 2022 12:53 PM

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's chairman sent a message of solidarity to the people of Ukraine yesterday (Thursday, February 24) as Russia began its invasion of their country.

Cllr Mark Fitzgerald issued his words of support to Ukrainians at the conclusion of Carrick-on-Suir MD's monthly meeting at Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall. 

He said Irish people woke up to a blanket of snow yesterday but people in Ukraine woke up to a completely different scenario.

“There were children going out to play in the snow during the midterm break in Ireland but children in the Ukraine were uprooted from their homes and are now facing what looks like to be catastrophic and devastating events. I want to show our solidarity with them here,” said the Fine Gael councillor.

Cllr Fitzgerald added that it was very scary to think that a military operation was taking place on a scale that hasn't been seen in the last 80 years in Europe.

