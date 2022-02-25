“All the time with our eyes on the future of what are the needs of the region”- TUS president

TUS President Professor Vincent Cunnane has said TUS is focused on producing graduates with skills for businesses in the Midwest and Midland regions.

Prof Cunnane was speaking after the launch of the Midwest Regional Enterprise Plan, launched in Nenagh last week.

"All the time with our eyes on the future of what are the needs of the region. What are the skills needed in the region, and how can we help to produce the right graduates with the right skills for the right time," said Prof Cunnane.

TUS, along with the University of Limerick, is an integral part of the so-called skills-agenda aiming to provide programmes for every level of the National Framework of Qualifications (NFQ), from apprenticeships to PhDs.

The new university includes campuses in Clonmel and Thurles.

Their aim is for their graduates to be work-ready for the opportunities made available by the Regional Enterprise Plan.

"That acts to both attract inward investment and our own indigenous companies to retain them, but for that, they need talent, and our job is to be at the forefront of the production of that talent, ensuring that the graduates are in the right areas by working with industry.

"We are also working with industry to make sure they have the right skills, and we expect them to have the hard skills but also the soft skills that allow them to be industry-ready and business ready and that they are ready for work the first day," said Prof Cunnane.

The Regional Enterprise Plan outlines several projects in both enterprise and education, of which both TUS and the University of Limerick are project partners.

These include projects in manufacturing, sports technology and sustainable energy.

"So we work very closely with the regional skills managers. We work very closely with Springboard as well in relation to people who may want to change careers or get a new start. So between TUS, we have over 4,000 places this year on Springboard kind of activity.

"So not only are we there for those initial graduates from all levels from six all the way to apprentices all the way to PHDs, but we are also continuous professional development and lifelong learning," said Prof Cunnane.