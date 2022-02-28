Huge queue at Ukrainian-owned bakery in Tipperary 'with all proceeds going to Ukraine'

There was a huge queue at Alla's Patisserie in Fethard over the weekend.
The Ukrainian-owned cake shop was open and all proceeds were going to support the Ukrainian army.
One person posted on social media and said: "This is the queue at the moment...and their cakes are delicious too."
See the tweet below:
Alla's Patisserie, Fethard, Co. Tipp, a Ukrainian owned cake shop, open today with all proceeds going to Ukraine... This is the queue at the moment... and their cakes are delicious too pic.twitter.com/3VVStU9YiA— James Ward (@IrishParamedic_) February 27, 2022
