Property marking machine programme to be rolled out in Newcastle

A very productive morning was held in Newcastle Community Hall recently with locals learning how to use the property marking machines with members of Community Alert from Newcastle, Goatenbridge, Clogheen and Ardfinnan.
Cllr Máirín McGrath welcomed the training day and encouraged people to avail of the opportunity to use the programme when it is rolled out.
"Thanks to James O Neill for facilitating the training, the programme will be rolled out in our local communities in towards the end of March and April and is a proven crime prevention measure.
Keep an eye out for property marking days locally and check
https://propertymarking.ie/ for more information. Thanks also to Garda John Walsh from Cahir Station for coming out to speak to the attendees," said Cllr McGrath.
The Cahir Park team who advance to the third round of the Tipperary Cup with a 4-2 win over Clonmel Celtic B at Cahir Park on Sunday last. Pic: Michael Boland
Congratulations this week goes to Darren English of Oola who landed the Ace of Hearts (Sologhead GAA Club Lotto) and scooped the €5,100 jackpot on offer
