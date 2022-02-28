Tipp gardaí carry out speed checks over concerns in relation to cars speeding near schools

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Following concerns in relation to cars speeding near schools, gardaí in Tipperary Town conducted speed checks in the Knockenrawley/Pearse Park area of Tipperary Town on Monday morning.
All motorists are reminded to drive carefully and be mindful of speed limits, particularly in school zones.
When last seen, Anthony Kennedy was wearing a black top and jacket, dark coloured jeans and dark coloured shoes
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.