Tipperary people grateful for opportunity to show support for Ukraine

A Tipperary public representative has thanked the organisers of a support march for Ukraine held in Cahir on Sunday for providing Tipperary people with the opportunity to come out to protest against the war.
"The Tipperary community came together in Cahir to show their anger at the invasion of Ukraine. I met people from the Ukraine, Lithuania, Poland, Latvia as well as Tipperary people. Ukrainian people's world have been turned upside down and they are so fearful for their loved ones.Thanks very much to the organisers for giving us a chance to come together in unity and say NO to this horrendous war," said Cllr Annemarie Ryan.
The Cahir Park team who advance to the third round of the Tipperary Cup with a 4-2 win over Clonmel Celtic B at Cahir Park on Sunday last. Pic: Michael Boland
Congratulations this week goes to Darren English of Oola who landed the Ace of Hearts (Sologhead GAA Club Lotto) and scooped the €5,100 jackpot on offer
