Lost hikers rescued from Galtee Mountains

South Eastern Mountain Rescue vehicles on the Galtee Mountains Picture courtesy of South Eastern Mountain Rescue
A number of lost hikers were rescued from Galtymore by members of the South Eastern Mountain Rescue team last Saturday.
The walkers took shelter at rocks on the northern side of Galtymore that afternoon when weather conditions were cold, wet and windy and visibility was poor.
SEMRA was called out to rescue them just before 3.15pm and they were found at 5.30pm and escorted off the mountainside to a waiting SEMRA vehicle at the top of the Black Road.
This is one of several rescues of lost hikers undertaken by the South Eastern Mountain Rescue team in the Galtee Mountains since Christmas.
