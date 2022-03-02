Whistle stop Royal tour! One Tipperary town will be as clean as a whistle for it!

With the recent announcement by the British Embassy of a royal visit to Cahir, the local Tidy Towns group will be out in force over the coming weeks to get the place in order. There is sure to be a flood of journalists and media stations around for the visit and we need to be ready to showcase Cahir for the visitors that will come to town in the aftermath of the event.



The royal visit is part of a whistle stop tour of the county and the economic benefits to the town should be harvested in the years ahead. While there will always be for and against visits of such a nature we need to have the town tidy for the cameras and promote Cahir as a destination town on the travel guide. We meet on Wednesday at 6pm to start duties and a lot of weeding and prep work will need to resume this year a little earlier than anticipated.



Meanwhile, the pump house is roofed and secured and thanks to Cahir Steel & Agri for their huge donation to this project. Thanks to Laurence Walsh for working with the group and it’s very much appreciated.



We will also be preparing for the St. Patricks Day parade and try defend our title. This year it is hoped that all groups in the town will come out and give a display of humour and colour in the town.



News broke at the end of last week that Cahir will receive an Age Friendly bike and Cahir Tidy Towns will be the hosts. This is in conjunction with Tipperary Sports Partnership and Tipperary County Council and we were delighted that we were successful. We will have more information next week but we will be looking for about 20 volunteers to be trained and be ready for the summer.



On a final note, An Taisce are promoting the National Spring Clean and all estates are asked to arrange a day for a clean up and get back in action for this year.

Condolences are extended this week to the family of Mrs. Mary Kelly on Bridge Street who always had a fantastic floral display of colour every year on a main entrance to the town. May she rest in peace