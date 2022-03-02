New era for the Cashel Palace Hotel begins this week

After years of expectation and waiting, Cashel Palace Hotel reopened on Tuesday following a multi-million refurbishment that has breathed new life into the Archbishop’s residence on the Main Street.

Steeped in history, legend, memories and song, The House as it is affectionately known to its devoted staff, has been transformed inside and out, while retaining its old world charm and hospitality.



From the design of the new Residents’ Cocktail Bar which continues the same artistic motifs as the 18th century shutters, to the buckles on the seats of the Guinness bar echoing the love of its owners, the Magnier family, for all things equine, to the months searching for just the right artwork and antiques with which to decorate its luxurious rooms and corridors - no expense was spared in bringing the Palace back to life under the careful stewardship of Mrs Susan Magnier.



One detail stands out. The spirit of Denis Heffernan, the Cashel Palace’s legendary barman for 50 years, will come alive for guests once again as his famous account of the painting, Some Characters Seen at Cheltenham on Gold Cup Day, will be available to download as a recording on any visitor’s phone - that’s the level of detail, care and love John and Susan Maginer have shown to this project, a labour of love that they will leave behind as a lasting legacy to Cashel for many generations to come.

Every detail has been catered for, from the heated swimming pool that extends outside into the gardens so swimmers can enjoy an unimpeded view of the Rock of Cashel, to the in-house hair salon, led by Moyne lady Mary Quinlan.



The Relais & Châteaux association of individually-owned hotels confers a special exclusivity: guests have a choice of the Rock View Rooms, overlooking the Rock, or the Avenue Rooms, overlooking the long avenue sweeping up from the Main Street.



The entire design process has been directly overseen by Mrs Magnier alongside the Emma Pearson Design Studio in London, Jonathan Dinnewell of Smallwood Architects, Mulcahy Construction from county Tipperary and Del Buono Gazerwitz Landscape Architects.



There are 42 rooms in total; eight Suites, ten Deluxe Rooms, 16 Superior Rooms, and eight Classic Rooms, one of which contains that four-poster bed for special occasions. The House retains many of its original features such as high sash windows, nine working open fireplaces in public areas, and a contemporary sanctuary overlooking the gardens.



Cashel Palace’s exceptional spa marries state-of-the-art facilities with luxurious treatments. The heated 17-metre swimming pool comes with a choice of seaweed baths, and extends five metres outdoors, offering a bird’s eye view of the gardens and fountain.



Guests can enjoy hot and cold “experience showers” before dipping into the jacuzzi or Superior Klafs steam room and sauna.



The gym is equipped with a WaterRower, NOHrD cycle, Elliptical Jogging Track and sleek Kenko weights. After all that action, why not relax in the yoga room and glorious relaxation terrace?



Executive Chef Stephen Hayes, supplied by the Tipperary Food Producers Network and local butchers, will provide fine dining in the Bishop’s Buttery throughout Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and all-day Sunday lunch, from 12 noon to 7pm, while the Queen Anne room upstairs will serve afternoon tea and breakfasts.



The Bishop’s Buttery will showcase exquisite Irish cooking under vaulted ceilings and a large open fire. Many of the 200 staff are drawn from Cashel, and in some cases, worked previously for the House in former times.



However, it is advisable for visitors, who are not staying in the hotel, to book in advance if they want to dine or have afternoon tea.



The hotel is going to be very busy for the coming weeks and so having a reservation is the only way to guarantee a seat in the early stages at least.



In fine weather, guests can enjoy refreshments and light bites on the hotel’s spacious Garden Terrace.

Overlooking the Garden Terrace and 300-year-old mulberry trees, order your favourite cocktail or chat to the mixologist about a signature drink.



Archbishop Arthur Price, who resided at Cashel Palace from 1744-1752, was godfather to one Arthur Guinness.



He would go on to create the famous Irish stout, having been inspired to do so by the ale brewed for many years by his father Richard, the Archbishop’s land agent, from hops grown in the Palace’s gardens. As a nod to this legacy, a hops garden has been reinstated and complements the listed Mulberry trees in situ since 1702.

At last, the Palace is open again, breathing new life into the heart of Cashel town and beyond.