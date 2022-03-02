BIG READ: Welcome for amalgamation of Tipperary accountancy practices

Auditor and accountant, John Lacy, has announced the expansion of his company which will now be known as Lacy, Mulcahy, Fitzgerald and Company, with offices in Cashel at 13 Dominic’s Court, and in Tipperary Town at 14 St Michael’s Street.

The company is an ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) registered auditing and accountancy practice which specialises in accountancy, auditing, taxation and business advisory services for all types and sizes of business.

John Lacy is Managing Director of the company, which is an amalgamation of the existing practices in Cashel and Tipperary Town.

Tipp Town staff at Lacy, Mulcahy, Fitzgerald & Co. (from left to right): Seated Joe Fitzgerald and Jimmy Mulcahy, standing Michael O’Halloran, Kathleen Ryan, Joan Hogan and Michael Cunningham

It is a very positive development for the company which will see staff retained in both practices and will also see further expansion with the recruitment of additional staff in both locations.

John Lacy is well-known in the service having first opened in Cashel in January 2010. Previous to that he had been employed as Office Manager, with responsibility for 15 staff, in a major practice in Waterford City.

Starting off with a blank sheet he had to establish relationships and build up contacts in order to develop the business in Cashel.

Once he had a couple of clients on his books the business started to build and he found that more and more people were approaching him for assistance.

From starting with one additional member of staff in September 2011 he now has a complement of 11 members of staff over both locations.

Cashel staff at Lacy, Mulcahy, Fitzgerald & Co. from left to right Jason Byrne, John Lacy (seated) and Mohammad Hijazi

He says that both offices are very busy and are similar in size (of practice) and ethos and therefore it made perfect sense to amalgamate.

“It is critical to the success of the company that the staff in both locations are retained as this will provide a continuity of service and will ensure that clients continue to receive the personalised service that they are accustomed to. The added value element that we bring to the table is that we provide tailored services and a superior customer service which gives the best possible business advice to our clients and addresses their specific concerns.”

John first qualified as an accountant in 2003 and over time has seen an increased demand for accountancy services. While there is increased demand there is now a trend towards fewer players in the game meaning that the fewer practices are dealing with huge levels of business.

“Bearing that in mind it is a very sensible decision to amalgamate both practices and to bring our combined experience to the benefit of the clients. The regulations governing accounting practices are very stringent and must show adherence to high quality professional standards and I am pleased that our company will continue to meet these requirements.

“I look forward to building on the relationship now established with Jimmy Mulcahy and Joe Fitzgerald and the staff in both locations, to ensure that Lacy, Mulcahy, Fitzgerald and Company, provide the best possible service to our client base, both local and national.”

John Lacy is a native of Moyglass.

Married to Emma and they have four children.