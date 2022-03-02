Tipperary gardaí advise public to secure sheds and outhouses after spate of burglaries in Clonmel district

Clonmel Garda Station, the headquarters of Clonmel Garda District
Gardaí in the Clonmel district have advised the public to ensure their sheds and outhouses are fully secured at all times in the wake of a spate burglaries where power tools, lawnmowers and bicycles were targeted.
The latest post on the Tipperary Garda Facebook page reveals that gardaí are investigating a number of such recent burglaries in the Clonmel District.
Along with securing sheds and outhouse, Gardaí advise home, farm and business owners to photograph their bicycles, tools and machinery for identification purposes.
