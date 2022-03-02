Coffee morning in aid of Ukraine to be held in Fethard

A coffee morning will he held on Saturday March 5 at Clonacody House near Fethard to raise urgent funds needed for the purchase of medical supplies for those in crisis in Ukraine.
Medical supplies will be purchased from Irish owned company Pharmacare, Cork with the help of Daltons Pharmacy, Fethard.
Tea, coffee and baked goods will be served.
We will also be gratefully accepting donations of the following urgently needed items:
Medical tourniquet
Bandages, gauze, first aid for burns
Painkillers, vitamins, cleansing eye drops
Hydrogen peroxide/wound cleaner
Antiseptic gels, masks, disposable gloves
Wound healing creams
Thermal blankets
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.