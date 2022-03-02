Search

02 Mar 2022

Rachael Blackmore is one of leading Irish sports women featured on new An Post stamps

Rachael Blackmore

Killenaule jockey Rachael Blackmore is featured in one of An Post's new stamps

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

02 Mar 2022 5:37 PM

Killenaule champion jockey Rachael Blackmore is one of the leading Irish sports women featured in An Post's new six-stamp booklet brought out ahead of International Women's Day on March 8. 

Ms Blackmore, the first female top jockey at Cheltenham and the first woman to win the Aintree Grand National, is featured in the new set of stamps along with Olympic boxing gold medal winning boxers Kellie Harrington and Katie Taylor, the Ireland women's hockey team, who were silver medallists at the 2018 World Cup and have qualified for the finals again this year, and Ellen Keane, who won gold  amedal at the Paralaympics last year. 

Also included is Ireland’s most successful female track and field athlete, Sonia O’Sullivan, who won 16 major World, European and Olympic medals in her career.

The stamps were designed by Dublin studio Unthink and feature key sporting moments in the careers of the six sports women captured by photographers from Irish agencies Inpho and Sportsfile and for Getty Images.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media