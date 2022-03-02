Rachael Blackmore is one of leading Irish sports women featured on new An Post stamps

Killenaule jockey Rachael Blackmore is featured in one of An Post's new stamps
Killenaule champion jockey Rachael Blackmore is one of the leading Irish sports women featured in An Post's new six-stamp booklet brought out ahead of International Women's Day on March 8.
Ms Blackmore, the first female top jockey at Cheltenham and the first woman to win the Aintree Grand National, is featured in the new set of stamps along with Olympic boxing gold medal winning boxers Kellie Harrington and Katie Taylor, the Ireland women's hockey team, who were silver medallists at the 2018 World Cup and have qualified for the finals again this year, and Ellen Keane, who won gold amedal at the Paralaympics last year.
Also included is Ireland’s most successful female track and field athlete, Sonia O’Sullivan, who won 16 major World, European and Olympic medals in her career.
The stamps were designed by Dublin studio Unthink and feature key sporting moments in the careers of the six sports women captured by photographers from Irish agencies Inpho and Sportsfile and for Getty Images.
Cahir is readying itself for the upcoming visit of the Royals. It will be an ideal opportunity to show off the beautiful town to the world.
Fr Enda Brady from St John the Baptist Church, Cashel, blessed the hotel at its opening on Tuesday. Pictured are some of the new staff and management of the Cashel Palace Hotel PICTURE: DENIS VAHEY
Pippa Rapoport from Thurles Co Tipperary who won the Hibernia College Student of the Year and Research Prize, with her daughter Shelley Photo Chris Bellew / Fennell Photography.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.