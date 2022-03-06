Search

06 Mar 2022

Italian man living in Clonmel will go the extra mile for women's refuge in Tipperary

Fil Guida will walk or cycle 1,000 kilometres in five weeks

Fil Guida

Fil Guida will walk or cycle 1,000 kilometres in aid of Clonmel’s women’s refuge, Cuan Saor

Reporter:

Reporter

06 Mar 2022 3:00 PM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

An Italian man living in Clonmel for the past 20 years is to undertake a marathon challenge in aid of Cuan Saor women’s refuge in his adopted town.
Community activist Fil Guida plans to walk or cycle 1,000 kilometres in five weeks.
A fitness enthusiast, Fil wants to put the major undertaking to another practical use.
Fil was born in Sicily and after living in the UK for 28 years, where he worked as a nurse and social worker/care manager, he moved to Clonmel 20 years ago, and where he has become immersed in many community activities.
He has been an active member of community volunteering with Citizens Information for 18 years and is a serving director of Clonmel Credit Union.
Fil says that what started as a keep fit regime soon turned into a different challenge and gave him the opportunity to raise funds for such a vital service as Cuan Saor.
“I heard a story on the radio about the insufficient space for vulnerable women to access the refuge centre and that got me thinking.
“I decided that I could set myself a challenge in my fitness and raise some much-needed funds at the same time,” he says.
So now, between March 21 and April 29 he will walk and cycle 1,000 kilometres and is looking for support from members of the public for his effort.
He has started a GoFundMe campaign at - Fil’s 1,000 Kilometer walking, cycling challenge.
Fitness fans can follow Fil’s progress on the Strava app. He is wished the very best of luck.

Whistle stop Royal tour! One Tipperary town will be as clean as a whistle for it!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media