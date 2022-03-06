Italian man living in Clonmel will go the extra mile for women's refuge in Tipperary

An Italian man living in Clonmel for the past 20 years is to undertake a marathon challenge in aid of Cuan Saor women’s refuge in his adopted town.

Community activist Fil Guida plans to walk or cycle 1,000 kilometres in five weeks.

A fitness enthusiast, Fil wants to put the major undertaking to another practical use.

Fil was born in Sicily and after living in the UK for 28 years, where he worked as a nurse and social worker/care manager, he moved to Clonmel 20 years ago, and where he has become immersed in many community activities.

He has been an active member of community volunteering with Citizens Information for 18 years and is a serving director of Clonmel Credit Union.

Fil says that what started as a keep fit regime soon turned into a different challenge and gave him the opportunity to raise funds for such a vital service as Cuan Saor.

“I heard a story on the radio about the insufficient space for vulnerable women to access the refuge centre and that got me thinking.

“I decided that I could set myself a challenge in my fitness and raise some much-needed funds at the same time,” he says.

So now, between March 21 and April 29 he will walk and cycle 1,000 kilometres and is looking for support from members of the public for his effort.

He has started a GoFundMe campaign at - Fil’s 1,000 Kilometer walking, cycling challenge.

Fitness fans can follow Fil’s progress on the Strava app. He is wished the very best of luck.