A walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinic for children aged 5 to 11-years-old planning in Clonmel

A walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinic for children aged 5 to 11 years old will take place in the Clonmel Vaccination Centre this Saturday from 9am to 12pm.

The vaccination centre is based at Gortnafleur Business Park, Clonmel E91 WR29. It's one of a number of such walk-in vaccination clinics, where you don't require an appointment, taking place throughout the South East over the next few days.

5-11 year olds must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian at a “walk-in” clinic, as consent will need to be recorded at the location (as would be with pre-booked appointment).

The online booking option to parents and guardians of 5 to 11 year olds allows flexibility as regards an opportunity to bring a child for the vaccine at a time that suits.

The HSE reiterates that the vaccination programme has been critical in Irish society’s protection against Covid-19. The first and second doses of the vaccine and the booster have given added protection to the vulnerable and helps alleviate the effect of Covid-19 across communities. The HSE is encouraging parents and guardians to bring along children to one of its vaccination centres and to get their information from a trusted source, such as www.HSE.ie or a medical professional, when making the decision to vaccinate their child.

Booking your COVID-19 vaccine appointment

Book your appointment at https://www2.hse.ie/screening- and-vaccinations/covid-19- vaccine/get-the-vaccine/ booking/

There are separate vaccine clinics for people:

· Age 12 years and over

· Age 5 to 11 years old.

It is important to book the correct clinic for your child’s age group. The COVID-19 vaccine offered is different for young children.

For 5 – 15 year olds, a parent or legal guardian must book their appointment and give consent for their vaccination. Children also need to attend with a parent or guardian. Children attending alone will not be vaccinated.

To book an appointment, select a clinic and a date and time that works for you. You can book an appointment up to 5 days in advance.

Getting dose 1 or dose 2 of COVID-19 vaccine

To get the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination, your child must be aged 5 years or older. Book the correct clinic for you or your child’s age group. Children aged 5 to 11 years get a different COVID-19 vaccine than older children and adults.

If your child had their first dose at a ‘5 to 11 year old’ clinic, they must also get their second dose at a clinic for the same age group. Do this even if they turned 12 after their first dose.

If the person getting vaccinated recently had COVID-19, wait at least 4 weeks before getting dose 1 or dose 2. That is, after they first developed symptoms or from their positive COVID-19 test.

To book a dose 2 appointment, you must wait at least 21 days after your first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine (including those aged 5 – 11 years).

Attending the appointment:

The children’s COVID-19 vaccine is only available in vaccination centres. Most children aged 5 to 11 year olds will be vaccinated at a vaccination centre near their home.

Appointments have been spaced out to keep everybody safe. People are asked to arrive on time for their appointment but not more than 5 minutes before.

Bring the appointment information. This will be a text on the mobile phone used to register.

If possible, your child should bring a form of identification with their date of birth on it. This can be their passport or birth certificate.

For more information see COVID-19 vaccination for children.

Ongoing arrangements at Vaccination Centres

For details of continuing “walk-in” booster clinics in for those aged over 16 and regarding doses 1 and 2 for those aged over 12 and other arrangements at the HSE’s Carlow, Clonmel, Kilkenny, Enniscorthy and Waterford Vaccination Centres, see https://www2.hse.ie/services/ covid-19-vaccination-centres/